Dan Quinn addresses injuries following Commanders’ season-opening loss to Eagles

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The Brief Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed injuries and missed opportunities from the Eagles game. Quinn defended a failed game-tying two-point conversion attempt. The Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.



Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media following the team’s narrow 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. He pointed to missed opportunities while standing by a critical late-game play call.

What we know:

The Commanders, now 0-1 on the season, were positioned to force overtime after quarterback Jayden Daniels led a late fourth-quarter comeback drive, bringing the team within two points with just over a minute remaining. However, the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt failed.

Despite the outcome, Quinn defended the call to go for two and the specific play selection.

READ MORE | Commanders fall to Eagles 24–22 in season opener

"I thought it was a good play, one that we had practiced," Quinn said. "I thought their player had a good play spinning out of the block. With a well-executed play, I think we had a good chance at the two-point play, which was gonna lead to overtime. It’s an effective two-point play. I don’t want to base it entirely on the outcome—the execution was definitely a part of that."

Reflecting on the loss, Quinn emphasized using the game as a teaching moment for the rest of the season.

"I spoke with the team this afternoon, and part of the topic was missed chances and missed opportunities in this game, and knowing that we don’t get those back," Quinn said. "You don’t get them back in September football or in February football. But you will see the opportunities again, what we learned from them, and it’s all connected."

Quinn praised the team’s effort and mindset while acknowledging areas for improvement.

In addition to the game’s outcome, Quinn provided injury updates for four players hurt during the contest:

Frankie Luvu: Groin injury

Chig Okonkwo: Hamstring injury

Jordan Magee: Hamstring injury

Tyler Owens: Ankle injury

None of the four players have been ruled out for Week 2 yet. Quinn noted that the team expects to know more about their statuses when players return to the practice field on Wednesday.

The Commanders now turn their attention to another major division match-up on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m.