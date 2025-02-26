Silver Spring drug bust: Police arrest two, recover cocaine and stolen handgun

article

The Brief Police arrested two men in Silver Spring after a suspected drug deal. Suspect Kendel Young tried to escape by ramming a police car but was caught. Officers found over two pounds of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun.



Montgomery County police arrested two men in Silver Spring on Monday night after a suspected drug deal led to a violent confrontation and the recovery of a stolen firearm.

Drug bust in Silver Spring

The backstory:

Plainclothes officers were conducting proactive criminal enforcement around 10 p.m. when they observed what appeared to be a drug transaction in the 1100 block of East West Highway.

When officers intervened, one suspect, identified as Gerardo Lovo, 21, of Lovettsville, Virginia, was found in possession of marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills. Police say Lovo admitted to purchasing some of the drugs from the second suspect.

The alleged dealer, Kendel Tramel Young, 32, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, attempted to escape by ramming a police car but was unsuccessful.

Officers arrested Young and found more than two pounds of marijuana and a loaded, stolen handgun in his vehicle.

Authorities later confirmed the firearm had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County.

Young, a convicted felon with a prior handgun conviction, was booked on multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault, drug distribution with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Lovo faces charges for drug possession and intent to distribute cocaine.