Silver Spring death investigation after 30-year-old man found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Montgomery County over the weekend.
Police say 30-year-old Elmer Camacho-Aguilar was found suffering from trauma Saturday around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of University Boulevard E. in Silver Spring.
Camacho-Aguilar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).
Elmer Camacho-Aguilar (Montgomery County Police)