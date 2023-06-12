Silver Spring death investigation after 30-year-old man found dead

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Police say 30-year-old Elmer Camacho-Aguilar was found suffering from trauma Saturday around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of University Boulevard E. in Silver Spring.

Camacho-Aguilar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).