Silver Spring apartment fire leaves 17 civilians, 3 firefighters hospitalized

A three-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a high rise apartment building in Montgomery County left 17 residents and 3 firefighters injured, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) officials said the fire broke out around 6 a.m. at the building located at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building located at 8750 Georgia Avenue.

Once at the scene, fire crews noticed heavy flames in the back of the building, which they learned were coming from an apartment on the building's seventh floor.

Crews quickly rushed into the building to battle the flames and evacuate residents.

During the fire, officials said they received several 9-1-1 calls about residents who were trapped in their apartments.

Crews were able to evacuate the people inside the building.

17 of those people were hospitalized with a wide variety of injuries, ranging from critical to non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said 10 were transported from the scene, while seven others later self reported to hospitals.

Three firefighters were also injured during the fire. They were all taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to MCFRS officials.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials gave an update that flames had been put out, and an investigation into the fire was underway.

Officials are also checking the building to determine how many residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Georgia Avenue between Cameron Street and Spring Street is closed as crews investigate the fire and perform those checks.

A cause for the fire has not been revealed yet.

Montgomery County officials are working with residents of the building to provide them shelter and assistance.

According to fire officials, the building contains about 450 units which house about 1,200 to 1,300 residents.