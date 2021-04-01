Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man missing from Northeast DC

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man missing from D.C.

Officers say 69 year-old Thomas Brooks was last seen in the 200 block of Webster Street in Northeast D.C. around noon on Wednesday, March 31 walking toward Fort Totten Drive.

Thomas Brooks (DC Police)

Police say Brooks is a black male with a light brown complexion. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black and gray hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He was wearing a dark brown leather jacket, dark jeans and black and white Adidas sneakers when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phone at 202-727-9099 or by text 50411.