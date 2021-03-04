Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old man in Southeast DC

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man missing from Southeast D.C.

Bennie Nash (DC Police)

Police say 87 year-old Bennie Nash was last seen around 10:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Wednesday, March 3.

Nash is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 150 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown jacket and brown/gray shoes. He also uses a black cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099/text 50411.