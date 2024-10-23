Significant drop in overdose deaths reported in Montgomery County

article

In Montgomery County, health officials say overdose deaths are down significantly so far in 2024.

"There is definitely good news here in terms of what we’re seeing around substance use overall, overdose deaths, and particularly in fentanyl," explained Chief Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis.

She presented updated numbers to the County Council this week, showing that there were 139 total Montgomery County overdose deaths in 2020, 142 in 2021, a dip to 109 overdose deaths in 2022, back up to 138 in 2023, and through September 2024, the county is down to 57, which is a 50 percent decrease compared to the same time in 2023.

Deaths attributed to fentanyl overdoses specifically are down 57 percent year-over-year as well.

Davis said several factors contributed to the decline. Among them: an increase in education and awareness, the prevalence of Narcan, law enforcement’s hard work, and also what Davis called an unfortunate reason.

"Many of those folks who would’ve died this year died last year," she said. "Because fentanyl is just so potent and so deadly that that time of addiction where people have the highs and lows and will be on something for a few years and then hit rock bottom, people are hitting rock bottom much earlier."

Davis added that a key to making sure the numbers continue to drop is preventing new people from using the drug.