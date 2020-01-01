Sibley Memorial Hospital welcomes its first baby of the New Year

article

Sibley Memorial Hospital in Northwest D.C. welcomed its first newborn of 2020 nearly one hour after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Baby Eleon was born at 12:57 a.m. – and is among the first babies born in the DMV this year.

Eleon was born to Elisabeth and Erman Engl.

“He’ll do whatever he wants to do. It’s interesting, as a scientist, just to see how he will learn and evolve and to just get that kind of perspective,” Elisabeth said.

“There are lots of child psychology theories that will be testing as he grows up. But I don’t think we want to force him into any particular route of career. We just want to know what he likes and what he enjoys and what he is naturally inclined towards and see if we can guide him in the best direction moving forward,” she said.

The couple says their families from the United Kingdom and Austria will be flying to D.C. to see Baby Eleon.