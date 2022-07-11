ShutDownDC offers up to $200 for confirmed sightings of Supreme Court justices

An activist group in the nation's capital is offering to pay people for sightings of Supreme Court justices.

The group ShutDownDC tweeted Friday that they would pay $50 for a confirmed sighting of a justice.

The group said they would increase the payment to $200 if the justice was still at the spot 30 minutes after the message was sent.

"DC Service Industry Workers... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!" the tweet said. "We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message."

The tweet came after individuals connected with the group protested while Kavanaugh ate dinner at a downtown D.C. Morton's steakhouse Wednesday evening.

Kavanaugh was forced to exit the restaurant through a rear door.