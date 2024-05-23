Expand / Collapse search

Showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

By and
Updated  May 23, 2024 1:24pm EDT
WASHINGTON - Showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible Thursday afternoon across parts of the Washington, D.C. region.

It will be a mostly cloudy day, with a high near 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight. Patchy fog is likely early Friday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. 

Showers are possible on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 86 degrees.

