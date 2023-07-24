Showers, thunderstorms Monday across parts of DC region with humid temperatures in the 80s

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across most of the D.C. region Monday as rain moves through the area.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says the threat of storms will be with us during the morning hours and then again by the early afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the low-to-mid-80s.

Taylor says we're at a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday specifically along the Interstate-95 corridor and points north and west. There is also the possibility for damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours.

The day will not be a washout, Taylor says, but much of the area could see wet weather.

It will also be significantly more humid into the evening as showers and storms come to an end.

Scattered showers are also possible Tuesday with temperatures in the 90s.