Showers, gusty winds, thunderstorms possible Wednesday across DC region

Grab an umbrella! The D.C. region is in for a round of wet weather with waves of showers in the morning, gusty winds, and the possibility of thunderstorms later in the evening.

Temperatures will feel springlike with breezy conditions, showers, and highs in the upper-60s on Wednesday during the morning. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says some areas may be very close to 70 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in place until Thursday morning with gusts that could reach 50 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday around 5 p.m. for the evening commute.

Barnes says temperatures will go from close to 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon to freezing by Thursday morning. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach about 45 degrees.