Should kids advance to the next grade following return to school?

Should kids advance to the next grade when they return to school in the fall?

Michael Petrilli, a Washington Post opinion contributor, says maybe not!

"There are millions of kids around the country who were already behind when the crisis struck. They were a grade level or two below where they were supposed to be," Petrilli said when he spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday. He said younger students – from second grade and below – may not be getting the education they need at home especially if their parents are working front line jobs or if they don’t have internet access. "We've got to expect they're probably losing ground. It doesn't make sense to just move them ahead to the next grade if they're not ready for it."

Petrilli said older kids may be better adjusted for distance learning because they may have been exposed to it prior to the crisis. He also said there are many unknowns still yet to be resolved including whether or not schools will begin on time in the fall or if more closures will occur due to possible further outbreaks.

"The worst thing that we can do for young people is to push them ahead in a way that they're never going to be able to catch up," Petrilli said. Returning and seeing a familiar teacher after such a long absence may also be helpful, he says. Petrilli added evaluating students on a case-by-case basis would allow those who are prepared to move ahead.