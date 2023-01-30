Shots fired overnight in Arlington; houses struck by gunfire

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at two separate locations overnight in Arlington.

The first was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 25th Street S. and S. Kenwood Street. No injuries were reported.

Several hours later, around 2:30 a.m., police reported to the report of shots fired in the 800 block of S. Harrison Street. Police say no injuries ewre reported but at least two homes were struck by gunfire.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

The investigation is continuing.