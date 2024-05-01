Shots fired near Ballou High School in Southeast DC

Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting near Ballou High School in Southeast, D.C.

Shots fired near Ballou High School

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3400 block of 4th Street around 9:21 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

Police say no victims were located but continue to search for suspects involved.

MPD is searching for the suspect and vehicle in connection to the shots fired incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.