Shots fired from moving vehicle strike restaurants in Silver Spring, authorities say

Authorities are searching for suspects after they say shots fired from a moving vehicle struck two restaurants in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue in the Silver Spring area.

Officers say at least two people shot from the vehicle. A bullet hole was found in a door at The Big Greek Cafe and glass was shattered at the Abyssinia Restaurant. No injuries have been reported.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The vehicle is described as a black sedan with dark tinted windows and dark rims. Police describe one suspect as a black male with short dreadlocks wearing a black t-shirt, gold chain and white pants. A second suspect is described as wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.