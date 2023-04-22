Shots fired at police officers in Northwest DC

Metro Police are investigating an overnight incident in Northwest D.C., where one of three suspects fired a gun towards officers.

At around 2:55 AM, two Third District Officers were in the area of the 700 block of T Street NW when they heard gunshots. Upon entering the are to investigate, they discovered three suspects - one of which fired a gun towards officers and then fled the scene.

The officers did not fire back. No injuries were reported.

Metro PD is asking anyone who had knowledge of this incident to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in DC.

​This is a developing story under investigation.