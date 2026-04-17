Shot fired in Navy Yard, no injuries, police say
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a single shot was fired Thursday night in the District’s Navy Yard neighborhood, prompting a response from officers but causing no injuries or property damage.
The gunfire was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 2nd Street SE.
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police who were nearby assisted in the response. The agency said no Members of Congress were involved.
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Shot fired in Navy Yard, no injuries, police say
The Source: Information in this article comes from D.C. police and United States Capitol Police.