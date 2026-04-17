D.C. police say a single shot was fired Thursday night in the District’s Navy Yard neighborhood, prompting a response from officers but causing no injuries or property damage.

The gunfire was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 2nd Street SE.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police who were nearby assisted in the response. The agency said no Members of Congress were involved.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Shot fired in Navy Yard, no injuries, police say