Shortage of crisis workers leaves Montgomery County struggling to meet mental health needs

Mental health workers have become a bigger part of emergency responses, but currently, there’s a shortage in Montgomery County.

These shortages are not unique to Montgomery County — municipalities across the D.C. area are looking to hire mental health experts.

In MoCo, there are currently eight crisis response team positions open.

When police are called for someone in a crisis, either officers with training or mental health teams will help respond.

Data shows the number of calls in the county has increased by nearly 60% in the last few years.

For 30 years, Montgomery County had just one crisis response team. They've recently expanded to three teams. And now, they’re hoping for five in the next few years.

Staffing three of those teams has been difficult.

Dornay Hill, a senior administrator with Crisis Services, told FOX 5 that leadership knows the importance of this work; there’s a focus on bringing people on now and in the future.

"Everyone in leadership in the county knows that (numbers are insufficient), is behind that, believes in that, and supports that. It’s getting the bodies," Hill said. "It’s a very, very taxing job. On top of it, shift work, because crises are not just 9-5, they’re 2 o’clock in the morning. Saturday at 3 o’clock, all these different places."

While the pandemic made it easier for therapists and counselors to work better hours and telework, many workers have left the field, and the ones who have stayed on have opted for more telehealth options compared to the on-the-ground nature of the work Hill explained.

There’s still hope and optimism that more people will join the profession.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, contact the three-digit dialing code, 988, that takes the place of the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can call or text the number, or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.