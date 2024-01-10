Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victim dies after found inside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Prince George's County

Authorities say a shooting victim has died after officers found him inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds late Tuesday in Prince George’s County.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday where they found the wounded male victim inside the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

