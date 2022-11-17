Shooting on Metrobus near DC college prep school prompts police search for teen suspect

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after they say two people were shot - one aboard a D.C. Metrobus - Thursday morning across the street from a college preparatory school in southeast D.C.

The shootings were reported in the 800 block of Yuma Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say two victims - an adult male and a juvenile female - were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They say one of the victims was shot on the bus and the second was found outside the bus nearby.

The scene of the shooting is just across from the KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory school on 8th Street.

Police are looking for a male wearing a black coat with holes in front and camouflage pants. They say the suspect is short and skinny, roughly 4-feet-8-inches to 5-feet tall and approximately 17-years-old.

