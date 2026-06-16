Gunman who allegedly killed woman on DC sidewalk shot and killed by officers on Metrobus, police say

The Brief Officers found a woman shot on the sidewalk on Wisconsin Avenue, and she died at the scene. Police say the suspect boarded a Metrobus, pulled a firearm as officers approached and was shot and killed. Investigators say the two had a domestic relationship and the suspect had prior domestic‑violence arrests.



A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in a domestic‑related incident in northwest D.C., investigators said.

What we know:

Officers were called to Wisconsin Avenue and Porter Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a woman shot. They found her on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, and she died at the scene. Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect and the Metrobus he boarded as he left the area.

Jeffery Carroll, Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said officers located the bus near Wisconsin Avenue and Upton Street and stopped it. Officers entered the bus, identified the suspect and began evacuating passengers. As two officers approached him, police say the man reached into a bag, pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward them. The officers fired, striking the suspect and the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man shot and killed the woman before getting onto the bus. Police said he had been arrested multiple times, including for domestic‑violence‑related offenses, and that the two had a domestic relationship.

Resources will be made available to passengers who were on the bus during the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect dead in officer‑involved shooting; investigation shuts down part of Wisconsin Avenue in DC