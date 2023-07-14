Shooting erupts in Bladensburg after funeral, 5 injured

Bladensburg police say five people were shot after leaving a funeral at Fort Lincoln Park mid-Friday.

Chief Tyrone Collington said all five victims injured in this mass shooting were traveling the same Chevy SUV when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire while the SUV drove over a Bladensburg Road bridge that crosses the Anacostia river, near the Bladensburg Peace Cross Memorial.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road a little before 12:30 p.m. Friday. Chief Collington said officers jumped right in to help the victims until paramedics could arrive. You could hear an officer shouting for units over his radio from the dispatch recording site, OpenMhz.

"One shot to the arm, one graze wound to the head, one to the head to the torso, one two to the body, another two to the body as well," is how an officer described the victims’ injuries on OpenMHz.

Police did not immediately say how many suspects there are involved or how many shots were fired. It’s also not known whether the suspect(s) vehicle was also at the funeral.

"What I do want to say: that this is uncommon in this community" Chief Collington said. "Anyone that was out here that saw this brazen act of senseless of violence in our community, come forward. Someone saw something at 12:28, multiple people were out here on the roadway. Multiple people injured."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Brandon Smith FOX 5 DC

Prince George’s County Fire told FOX 5 the victims were rushed to area hospitals. Around three were transported in critical condition.

The Bladensburg Police Spokesperson told FOX 5 on Friday evening, all five victims are still alive, as far as they’re aware.

Police shut down Annapolis and Bladensburg Roads for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladensburg Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.