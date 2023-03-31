Shooting, crash investigated in DC; police say possible connection

D.C. police are investigating a possible connection between a vehicle crash and a double shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting was reported Thursday just after 9:30 p.m. on Benning Road and Kenilworth Avenue in the northwest. Officers say two me were shot at the location.

The crash was reported along southbound Interstate 295 near River Terrace in the northeast. Officers say four vehicles were involved and one overturned.

Authorities are investigating the possible connection between the two incidents.