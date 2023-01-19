Shooting causes multi-car crash in Southeast DC; Police search for suspects

A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting at a car setting off a multi-vehicle crash in Southeast D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Congress Street.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found multiple vehicles involved in a crash, and they learned that someone opened fire on a car in the area causing it to drive off and crash into other cars.

Police have not indicated how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

They also have not said how many people were injured during the incident, but add that several people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, there were five people inside the car that was shot at.

Police released the following photos of three suspects related to the shooting:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect photo. (CREDIT: Metropolitan Police Department)

The police report on the incident revealed that two cars unrelated to the incident were damaged by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the case.