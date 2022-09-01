Shooting at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station injures 1 woman

Shots were fired inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say one woman is injured.

Metro Transit police said they responded to a report of a shooting on the upper level of the green and yellow line platform just after 4 p.m.

When medics arrived, police say the victim declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, police are unsure whether the woman was grazed by the gunshot or suffered the injury in another manner.

Police said a possible suspect is currently in custody, and they are investigating what led to the shooting.

Due to the police investigation, Metro officials said trains on the orange, silver, blue, yellow and green lines are bypassing L'Enfant Plaza station. Commuters are being directed to Metrobuses operating from Archives to L’Enfant Plaza.

