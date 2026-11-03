DC Midterm Election: Live Results for mayor, delegate and local races
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 Washington, D.C. general election.
The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership in the nation's capital, including contests for mayor, U.S. Delegate and other local offices.
FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.