Shooting at high school carnival in Woodbridge leaves 1 person injured
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a carnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.
Authorities say one victim with a gunshot wound has been flown out to a local hospital. At this time, police are not sure of the age of the victim or the nature of their injuries.
Officers are on the scene and the area is secure.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.