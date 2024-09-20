Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Applebee's parking lot leaves 1 dead in Maryland

Updated  September 20, 2024 2:06pm EDT
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a shooting in an Applebee's parking lot that left one person dead.

Police are responding to an Applebee's in Largo, Maryland after reports of an afternoon shooting.

An employee told FOX 5 DC an individual was walking through the parking lot and was shot. 

No word on the suspect or the cause of the incident. 

This is a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information. 