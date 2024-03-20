Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara linked to ‘massive theft’ tied to alleged gambling: reports

One of baseball's most iconic friendships is reportedly in jeopardy as a bombshell report from the Los Angeles Times reveals interpreter Ippei Mizuhara may have been taking advantage of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

According to the LA Times, Ohtani's attorneys are accusing Mizuhara of being involved in a "massive theft" of the 2-time MVP's money to place bets with an illegal bookie. According to ESPN, the Dodgers have since fired Mizuhara shortly after the LA Times bombshell report came out.

The allegations comes as the LA Times reports the alleged bookie tied to Mizuhara, Mathew Bowyer, is under federal investigation.

"Ohtani’s representatives looked into the actions of the interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in response to The Times’ queries, a source close to the matter said. Two sources told the newspaper that the money involved was in the millions of dollars," the LA Times report read, in part.

ESPN's report says Mizuhara was linked to a federal investigation where at least $4.5 million in wire transfers were pulled from Ohtani's bank account for alleged gambling purposes. The ESPN report adds Mizuhara spoke with the Dodgers after Wednesday's season opener to admit he has a gambling addiction.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mizuhara has not made any announcements or made any comments on his social media pages.

Ohtani and Mizuhara had worked together and shared the locker room going back to the 2-way star's playing days with Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan. The two spent all six seasons together with the Los Angeles Angels before moving up the 5 Freeway as a package deal to join the Dodgers.

Mizuhara has made a name for himself as Ohtani's longtime sidekick. During his stint with the Halos, Angels fans gave him a standing ovation when the team staff were introduced during Opening Day.

Mizuhara was last seen in the Dodgers' dugout when the Boys in Blue played the Korean national team in an exhibition game in Seoul.