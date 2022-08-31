Shirtless man arrested after being suspected of pointing gun at Vienna elementary school students

A man has been arrested after showing up shirtless to a Vienna elementary school, pointing an object originally thought to be a gun at students and bathing in a public water fountain, police say.

Vienna Police officers responded to Cunningham Park Elementary School for a suspicious person around 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday. The person was described as an older white male with no shirt, who possibly had a long gun and was pointing it at students. It was unknown if the long object was a toy gun.

READ MORE: Teen girl nearly abducted in Reston near where naked man grabbed woman on Fairfax County trail

Upon arrival, officers talked to different sources who confirmed that no firearm was present and that the suspect picked up a metal object and pointed it at students.

Officers searched for the suspect and were later dispatched to Vienna’s Town Green, where a person fitting the same description was bathing in the water fountain.

READ MORE: Husband charged with murder of wife jumped in front of Metro train before arrest: charging documents

Officers arrested an intoxicated William Holland of no fixed address and charged him with being Drunk in Public and Brandishing within 1000 feet of a school. A fingerprint search revealed an Indecent Exposure Warrant out of Alexandria City under the name Mike Astor. A search incident to arrest revealed no weapons.

Astor/Holland is being held on no bond at the Adult Detention Center.