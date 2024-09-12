Shepherd Elementary staff member uses N-word in front of students

A letter was sent home to Shepherd Elementary families in regard to a racist incident where a staff member said the N-word.

According to the assistant principal, an "isolated racist incident" occurred among fourth-grade students. During a discussion on racism and discrimination, students were asked to separate into groups by race and a staff member used the unabbreviated N-word.

"I want to apologize for this unacceptable conversation. Students should never be asked to segregate by race or hear racist terminology used within the safety of our school building," said Shamayne Coles, Assistant Principal, Shepherd Elementary School.

Read the full letter sent to Northwest High School families below: