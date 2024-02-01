2 girls hospitalized following fight at Montgomery County middle school involving box cutter

A shelter-in-place has ended and students have been safely dismissed from a Montgomery County middle school after two students were hospitalized following a fight.

Administrators at Benjamin Banneker Middle School say two female students got into a fight around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Both girls were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A shelter-in-place order was issued and the school doors were closed but school officials said they continued to operate normally.

Students are being dismissed on a staggered schedule.

