Sheetz' $1.99 gas for Thanksgiving: Why Marylanders won't see the discounted price

A Maryland law is preventing Sheetz gas stations in the state from selling gas for $1.99 as part of a Thanksgiving deal.

Sheetz is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 at 368 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28. But a 2001 law will mean the Sheetz in Maryland won't be able to take advantage of the deal.

The law prevents gas stations from selling motor fuel "below cost" in an attempt to protect smaller, independent stations from larger competitors able to sell gas at super-low prices.

Sheetz stores in Maryland will instead reportedly be offering Unleaded88 gas for as low as $3.08 a gallon.

If you're still hoping to take advantage of the $1.99 deal, there are some Sheetz locations in Loudoun County and Fairfax County that will be selling Unleaded88 for $1.99.

"Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve," said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. "We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday."

You can click here to find one near you.