Sexual assault of juvenile under investigation in Fairfax County, police say

Fairfax County police say they are investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile that occurred this week.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Old Silo Court in McNair around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, March 4 for a report of an assault on a child.

Detectives are still investigating but say the suspect has been identified and is someone who is known to the family.

No additional details have been released at this time and no arrest has been announced. The investigation is ongoing at this time.



