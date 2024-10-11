Sexual assault along popular Maryland trail under investigation

A woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight on Rock Creek Trail in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and the suspect remains at large, police say.

The attack took place near the intersection of Woodhollow Drive and Jones Mill Road, close to a playground and a busy road. According to neighbors, the woman was walking with a child in a stroller when the assault occurred.

The incident, reported to Maryland-National Capital Park Police around 4 p.m. Tuesday, has left people who use this part of the trail feeling uneasy.

"I need a partner with me, otherwise I wouldn’t feel comfortable," said Lynn, a nearby resident. "It doesn’t matter when — whether early or in the evening — you should feel safe. It’s a public space, and it’s uncalled for."

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black joggers, and a tight black cap.

Captain Tracy Lieberman of Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the woman attempted to flee from her attacker, and two people on bicycles intervened, scaring the suspect off and helping her call the police.

"We would really like those witnesses, the two people on the bicycles, if they could come forward," Lieberman said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, treated, and later released.

In the days following the attack, neighbors reported seeing an increased police presence in the area, and many are being more vigilant about their surroundings.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue the search for the suspect.