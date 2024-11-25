Sex assault by suspect in animal mask reported at Virginia high school

article

Police and school officials are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred at Osbourn Park High School earlier this school year.

The incident, which took place in a first-floor bathroom near the gym, was reported to police and school staff on Nov. 15, prompting the investigation.

According to the Manassas Police Department, a female student said she was assaulted by an unknown individual who entered her stall while she was in the bathroom.

The suspect has been described as a light-skinned or Caucasian individual with a thin build, standing approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9. At the time of the assault, the suspect was reportedly wearing an animal costume mask, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, and full-length pants of an unknown color.

The assault allegedly occurred during the first two weeks of the 2024-2025 school year in August.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate.

Osbourn Park High School Principal Lisamarie Kane addressed the incident in a letter to the school community, emphasizing the school’s commitment to student safety.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of a deeply troubling incident that occurred at our school," Kane wrote. "We are deeply saddened by this event and are providing support to the victim and their family during this challenging time."

The letter outlined measures the school is taking in response to the incident, including increased supervision in common areas, restricting bathroom access during instructional time, and providing ongoing education on safety and reporting procedures.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation.