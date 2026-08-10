Construction workers escape through window as scaffolding swings in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - An apartment building along Fields Rd. in Gaithersburg became the site of a harrowing scene after unsecured scaffolding sent a pair of construction workers flying in the wind and rain.
What we know:
Video of the incident shows the two workers approximately nine stories in the air as their scaffolding began violently blowing back and forth.
To reach safety, the pair managed to escape the swinging platform by climbing through an open apartment window.
Thankfully, neither of the workers was hurt during the ordeal. The scaffolding has since been secured.
What we don't know:
It is unknown exactly why the scaffolding was unsecured to begin with, or if the wind alone caused the failure.
What's next:
Fire officials say they have left the scene in the care of building management.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.