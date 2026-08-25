Maryland school bus driver dies after crash during medical emergency; no students on board
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GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A school bus driver died Tuesday after crashing into a utility pole in Gaithersburg during a suspected medical emergency, according to Montgomery County first responders.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near Central Avenue and 355. No students were on the bus at the time.
Officials said the driver likely suffered a medical emergency before veering into the trees and striking a utility pole.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Drivers in the area should expect delays as Central Avenue is closed from Poplarwood Place to Paradise Court.
The Source: This information is from Montgomery County Police.