Several teens hurt after vehicle leaves roadway, crashes into utility pole in Laurel

Several teens and a young woman were injured after a horrible car crash overnight in the Laurel area.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says at least five teenagers were among those injured after the vehicle that was traveling south on Cherry Lane left the roadway and struck a utility pole near Laurel Bowie Road.

Barnard says Prince George's County authorities worked to free several victims that were trapped in the wreckage of the crash.

At least two occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Most seriously hurt were a woman in her late-20s and a teenage girl who were both flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.