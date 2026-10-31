2 critically injured after crash brings down live wires, pins person in Silver Spring

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The Brief Emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. to an overturned vehicle collision at Randolph Road and Bluhill Road in Silver Spring. A utility pole was struck, bringing live power lines down onto the vehicle and trapping a person underneath. Paramedics evaluated two patients with life-threatening injuries, and both directions of Randolph Road were closed.



Two people are fighting for their lives after an early morning crash brought down live electrical wires and trapped someone beneath an overturned vehicle in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the intersection of Randolph Road and Bluhill Road in Silver Spring for a serious collision.

According to fire department officials, a vehicle struck a utility pole and flipped over, trapping and pinning a person underneath. The collision snapped the pole and sent "live" electrical wires directly down onto the overturned vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two trauma patients at the scene, both suffering from life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two people injured and have not provided an update on their conditions. It remains unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

The fallen pole and power lines blocked both sides of Randolph Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection while emergency personnel worked the scene and utility crews addressed the downed electrical lines.