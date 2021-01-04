Several people detained after suspicious fire in Montgomery County

Several people were detained after a fire on Barnesville Road in Montgomery County that officials described as "suspicious" Sunday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to investigators, the fire began with trash and debris in the abandoned home in Boyds near Clarksburg Road.

READ MORE: Gaithersburg McDonald’s drive-through armed robbery caught on camera

Montgomery County police have not indicated whether anyone has been charged in connection with the fire.

READ MORE: Police ID suspect who allegedly ambushed a Maryland cop while he stood in line at Chipotle

FOX 5 has reached out to the authorities for additional details.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



