Several northern VA school districts under investigation for gender identity policies

The Brief Several northern Virginia school districts are being investigated for allegedly going against President Donald Trump's gender identity policies. Five districts are named in the America First Legal complaint, which accuses the school districts of illegal gender identity policies.



In what’s being hailed as a victory for supporters backing President Donald Trump’s executive order dismantling gender identity policies in schools, the U.S. Department of Education is launching an investigation into several school districts in northern Virginia that are accused of refusing to follow the president’s mandate.

The districts named in the complaint include:

Arlington County Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Are all named in the America First Legal complaint, which accuses the school districts of illegal gender identity policies.

Why are the districts being investigated?

The Case:

The complaint details the assertion that the aforementioned school districts are violating Title IX of the higher education act of 1972 and President Trump’s executive order to end "racial indoctrination in K-12 schools."

The AFL asserts this includes instruction, advancement or promotion of gender ideology — which includes allowing male students to use female locker rooms and female restrooms.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an enforcement investigation into the school districts.

The AFL called the northern Virginia school districts named in the complaint radical, lawless and that the districts would rather "deny biology than teach it and one family agrees."

School districts respond

What they're saying:

Arlington Public Schools says it firmly stands behind its non-discrimination policies and prides itself on providing safe, welcoming schools for all students. APS goes on today it follows all federal laws with respect to Title IX.

Prince William County Public Schools says in part "it will, of course, cooperate with the investigation and remains committed to providing a welcoming, nurturing learning environment where all of our students feel safe and supported mentally, physically, and emotionally."

Alexandria City Public Schools says, "it will respond to this investigation in accordance with applicable law."

Fairfax County Public Schools says in part its, "policies align with state and federal anti-discrimination laws and binding court precedent."

Loudoun County Public Schools told FOX 5 that "LCPS staff will respond to the investigation in accordance with the law."