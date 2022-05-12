Several hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County

Authorities say at least five people were hurt in a crash along Connecticut Avenue in the Glenmont area of Montgomery County Thursday.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Atherton Street and involved at least three vehicles.

Officials say two people have critical injuries.

Connecticut Avenue is closed between Weller Road and Independence Street. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

