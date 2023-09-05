Several Howard County school bus routes restored; new tracker tool updates delays

Several bus routes that were temporarily suspended in Howard County have been restored, according to the superintendent.

In a message to the school community, HCPSS Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said the following routes had been restored Tuesday morning:

1020 (Old Bus No.) 936 (New Bus No.) Mt. Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St. John’s Lane ES

1023 (Old Bus No.) 937 (New Bus No.) Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St. John’s Lane ES

1053 (Old Bus No.) 221 (New Bus No.) Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1078 (Old Bus No.) 850 (New Bus No.) Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1122 (Old Bus No.) 306 (New Bus No.) Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1154 (Old Bus No.) 597 (New Bus No.) Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

1155 (Old Bus No.) 220 (New Bus No.) Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1161 (Old Bus No.) 803 (New Bus No.) Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1163 (Old Bus No.) 882 (New Bus No.) Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1168 (Old Bus No.) 919 (New Bus No.) Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

1176 (Old Bus No.) 332 (New Bus No.) Atholton HS, Talbott Springs ES, Waterloo ES

1191 (Old Bus No.) 879 (New Bus No.) Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

Martirano said the following routes remain temporarily suspended:

1148 – Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES

1165 – Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1070 – Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1089 – Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1090 – Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1144 – Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1173 – Wilde Lake HS, Bryant Woods ES, Running Brook ES

1201 – Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

Martirano said communication errors as well as other issues led to the back-to-school setbacks.

A new online tracker tool will be used to relay information about bus delays, route suspensions, and updates.