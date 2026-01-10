Seven people taken to hospitals after bus, van crash in Montgomery County

article

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a Ride On bus and a van in Montgomery County that sent seven people to hospitals as a precaution, officials said.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched shortly after noon to the area of Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard for a crash involving a Ride On bus and a van.

Officials said six adults who were riding in the van and the driver of the Ride On bus were transported to area hospitals. Fire officials emphasized that no traumatic injuries were reported.

The van involved in the crash was identified as an adult day care transport vehicle.

Response details

Fire officials said additional resources were sent to the scene to manage patient care and transportation needs. Crews coordinated with multiple agencies to safely assess and transport those involved.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash or whether any citations were issued.