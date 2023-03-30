Family of man paralyzed after traffic stop reaches $7.5 million settlement with Prince George's Co.

The family and attorneys of Demonte Ward-Blake, the Prince George's County man who was left paralyzed from the neck down after a 2019 police traffic stop, have reached a $7.5 settlement in the case.

The family originally filed a federal civil lawsuit for $75 million against Prince George's County police officer Bryant Strong and the county in February 2022.

In May of last year, Strong was found guilty of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment in the case. According to videos and testimony, he slammed 24-year-old Ward-Blake into the concrete after he was stopped for expired tags in the 4700 block of Wheeler Road in October 2019.

Strong was sentenced to one year in jail followed by three years probation on for his actions.

Ward-Blake’s family said his paralysis caused him agonizing pain. He died last year after an unrelated shooting while sitting in a wheelchair outside his home in District Heights.