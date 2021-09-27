Service member killed in Kabul airport attacks traveling through Fairfax County

One of the service members killed in Afghanistan is traveling through Fairfax County Monday evening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A police motorcade is escorting the hearse for Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee to a funeral home in Arlington. The route is on the Dulles Access Road.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Nearly 100 reporting symptoms of norovirus on Georgetown University

Advertisement

According to Fox News, Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said his unit mourned "the immense loss of Sgt. Gee," and the others.