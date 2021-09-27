Nearly 100 reporting symptoms of norovirus on Georgetown University

Nearly 100 people on campus at Georgetown University are reporting symptoms of norovirus.

Last week, the university sent out notices to parents and students saying 90 students were sick and 15 were taken to the hospital.

The school is saying anyone with symptoms to stay in their dorms and limit exposure with people up to 48 hours after symptoms end.