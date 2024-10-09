Serious crash in Fairfax’s Kings Park West leaves two injured

article

First responders took two people to the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Roberts Road and Collingham Drive in the Kings Park West area.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. — during rush hour. It was severe enough that Technical Rescue units were called in to stabilize the vehicles involved.

Crews worked to ensure the safety of the crash site before transporting the two individuals to a local hospital. Both were believed to have suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.